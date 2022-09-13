Learn-Earn-Return

When one is enlightened with a vision, the next step is to identify the tools to make it happen.

Scott M. Niswonger founded The Niswonger Foundation with the philosophy of “Learn-Earn-Return” using the tools of education to create opportunities for individual and community growth. This philosophy is at the heart of the Niswonger Performing Arts Center, a world-class venue and cultural hub that is maximized by its use for education and economic development. In 2005, Scott’s original $3 million commitment took the dream of such a facility a giant step closer to reality.

The Niswonger Performing Arts Center from the outside. Photos submitted

The Van Wert County Foundation, with a vision to create a well-resourced and thriving quality of life for our community, matched the generosity of Scott Niswonger. It is also their sustaining support, since the doors opened, that put motion behind the tool by providing the Van Wert Area Performing Arts Foundation as the lifeblood behind the operation.

Marie Osmond

The third vital part of this equation to bring the “Learn-Earn-Return” philosophy to fruition is the Van Wert City Schools. The VWCS administration, music educators, and students leverage the facility to enhance their experiences with resources that are used by world-renowned performing artists. This environment has paved the way for students to pursue careers in music education and performing arts, bringing their talents back to the community and demonstrating the power of the “Learn-Earn-Return” philosophy.

The Niswonger Performing Arts Center is celebrating its fifteen years of operation on October 1, with The Founders’ Fifteen Years Of Fame Concert featuring Marie Osmond. The Lima Symphony Orchestra will back up Marie’s timeless vocals and she will be joined on select songs by The Select Youth Choir of Van Wert County representing Crestview, Lincolnview, and Van Wert City Schools. The evening’s festivities begin with the Crystal Commemoration Dinner at Willow Bend Country Club where the Founders’ and honored guests who represent the “Learn-Earn-Return” philosophy will be honored. After the Marie Osmond concert, the evening will be made complete with The Afterglow at The Edition.

We hope that you will join us for this grand celebration of a vision brought to life that has made an immeasurable impact so many lives in Northwest Ohio. More information on the night of three acts can be found at vanwertlive.com.