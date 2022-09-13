Fitness event and fundraiser to be held

The YWCA of Van Wert County is planning to “Black Out Domestic Violence” in a special fitness event and fundraiser to be held during Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Glow POUND will take place at the Van Wert Elks Lodge 1197 at 6 p.m. Thursday, October 6. The event is by donation and anyone donating $10 or more will receive a $3 drink chip toward the after workout drink/food of their choice.

POUND is a fitness class consisting of drumming, cardio and strength training that uses the rhythm of the music to create a cardio jam session. The workout is highly modifiable and can meet the needs of all people along the fitness spectrum. YWCA Outreach Coordinator and certified POUND instructor, Julie Schaufelberger, will lead the class for the evening.

“POUND can be modified for each individual’s fitness level to be more or less intense,” Schaufelberger said. “Participants may increase or decrease impact and all movements can be modified for those who might suffer from joint or back issues.”

Between songs, participants will have the chance to test their knowledge about domestic violence and YWCA services with a chance to win additional drink chips or YWCA swag bags.

The community is invited to grab some friends for a night out, participate in the workout and then convene in the Elks Lodge afterward for “recovery drink” specials and food.

“This is a perfect opportunity to get a group of music loving friends together, workout and then enjoy some food and drinks together all while learning more about the YWCA and our domestic violence services,” Schaufelberger said.

All proceeds benefit YWCA Survivor Services Programs.

Doors for the event will open at 5:30 p.m. and participants are encouraged to wear neon. Glow in the dark body paint will be available, as well.

Availability is limited and those wishing to reserve a spot may do so for free at Eventbrite (https://www.eventbrite.com/e/black-out-domestic-violence-glow-pound-tickets-415405718687) or contact julies@ywcavanwertcounty.org for a reservation.