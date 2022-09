Laundry fire…

The Van Wert Fire Department was dispatched to Uptown Laundry shortly after 12 p.m. today, after smoke started coming from the facility. After a short investigation it was found to be smoke generated by a slipping belt on one of the machines. There were no injuries and no damage was reported. Firefighters and Van Wert police were on the scene for approximately one hour. Bob Barnes/VWFD photographer