Mobile food drive set for October 1

Submitted information

West Ohio Food Bank, a United Way of Van Wert County agency, will distribute shelf stable food and produce at Trinity Friends Church from 9-11 a.m. or until food is gone on Saturday, October 1. This mobile food drive will be a drive-thru only event.

The mobile food pantry will set up at Trinity Friends Church, 605 N. Franklin St., Van Wert. Food will be distributed by volunteers from Danfoss. Recipients must have a valid photo I.D. in order to receive food and must be at least 18 years of age. Only two households per vehicle will be permitted.

For more information, call the United Way of Van Wert County office at 419.238.6689.