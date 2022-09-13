PLC Walk for Life scheduled for Sunday

Submitted information

The PLC Health Clinic will hold its 22nd annual Walk for Life on Sunday, September 18, at Franklin Park in Van Wert. Registration will begin at 1:30 p.m. with the two-mile walk around the park starting at 2 p.m.

This year the clinic needs to raise $50,000 to continue its free services, including pregnancy testing, limited obstetric ultrasound, educational classes and material support. Anyone who is pregnant or has a child under the age of two can use the services above. The clinic also provides free STI/STD testing for both men and women.

This year’s PLC Walk for Life will take place at 2 p.m. Sunday at Franklin Park. Photo submitted

The walk is made possible by over 80 businesses and churches in the Van Wert area that gave at the Gold Level Sponsorship.

This list includes: A Grant from The Van Wert County Foundation, Advanced Grain Systems, LLC, Agrauxine Corp., Bee Gee Realty & Auction Co., Bradley Knodel, CPA, Brickner Funeral Home, Callow Quality Meats, Calvary Evangelical Church, Century Trading Co., Inc., Church on the Horizon, Convoy United Methodist Church, Cowan & Son Funeral Home, Creative Edge Cabinets & Woodworking, Current Energy Solutions, Custom Assembly, Inc., D & D Ingredient Distributors, Dave “Dent Man” Gardner, Eastside Auto Repair & Sales, Edward Jones Investments, Emmanuel Lutheran Church, Firehose Carwash, First Church of God, First Financial Bank, First Friends Church, First Presbyterian Church, First United Methodist Church, Fronefield Excavating, Gen-X Training Studio, Grace Bible Church, Harvest Field Pentecostal Church, Haviland Drainage Products, Co., Jennings Road Church of Christ, John Eversman, DDS, Keister & Baker, LLC, Kerns Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Inc., Kingdom Renovations, and Kingsley United Methodist Church.

The list also includes Kleen Pro Carpet & Upholstery, Knights of Columbus, Laudick’s Jewelry, Lee Kinstle GM Sales & Service, Leland Smith Insurance Services, Inc., LifeHouse Church, Living Truth Ministries, Microtronix ESolutions, New Horizons Community Church, Northwest Ohio Welch Trophy, Ohio City Community Church of God, Ohio City United Methodist Church, Olive Branch Church of God, Orchard Tree, Owens Farms, Pleasant Chapel United Methodist Church, P&R Medical Connection, Praise Point Church, Red Oak Realty, Amber Davis – Owner/Realtor, Redeemer Lutheran Church, Sarah Rank Photography, LLC, Sealscott, CPA, Inc., Slusher’s Jewelry, St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, St. Paul’s Church, Store & Haul, Inc., Straley Realty & Auctioneers, Inc., Strategence Capital, Tisha Fast, State Farm Insurance, the CHURCH, The Marketing Junkie, The Well Nutrition, Trinity Friends Church, Trinity United Methodist Church, Triple R Farms, True Vine Tree Service, Van Wert County Farm Bureau, Inc., Van Wert Federal Savings Bank, Van Wert Health, Van Wert Memorials, Van Wert Rotary, Wallace Plumbing, Water on Wheels, Wilkinson Printing , and Williamson Insurance.