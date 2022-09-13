Cost of downtown work discussed by council members

Van Wert County Foundation Property Manager Hall Block listens to concerns about a sizable expenditure for downtown work. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

A pair of Van Wert City Council members voiced objections to an expenditure of approximately $583,000 connected to downtown sewer and road work.

During Monday night’s meeting, Fourth Ward Councilman Andrew Davis and Second Ward Councilman David Stinnett were unhappy after Safety-Service Director Jay Fleming requested a supplemental appropriation for the money.

“We’ve had a commitment there to assist with those road projects with work that is eligible under our street tax because of the work they’re (the Van Wert County Foundation) is doing,” Fleming explained. “There’s a lot of storm sewer work that needs to be done, there’s a lot of curbs that are demo’d and are going back in because of the new arrangements, and there’s all the asphalt work.”

The request didn’t sit well with Davis.

“We don’t have the funds to take care of other streets in town, so to put $583,000 in the first step of this, which we don’t know where it ends…for me to support this I’m going to need to know what this project would cost us if we were doing it to our normal standard,” Davis said. “I have a tough time signing a check for $583,000 knowing it could pay for other streets in town.”

Stinnett echoed similar thoughts, and Van Wert County Foundation Property Manager Hall Block explained the project in more detail and said it will cost $1.6 million, with the city’s share coming up to $583,000.

“It’s tough for me to get behind,” Davis said. “I understand it’s a big project and I understand that it’s ultimately going to be a net positive for the city, but we have to make sure we’re spending our tax dollars where the public wants them to be spent.”

The supplemental request is expected to be up for a formal vote at the next meeting.

In other business, Fleming issued a reminder that Stripe Road will be closed to through-traffic this Saturday for the Marsh Foundation’s 100 year celebration.

Council members heard a brief presentation from Mindy Eales, Workforce Development Supervisor with Van Wert County Ohio Means Jobs/Job and Family Services about assistance for people looking to return to the workforce. Check Wednesday’s News page for more details.

Before the regular meeting, the Judiciary and Annexation Committee met to hear a complaint from city resident Joe Jared about the volume of downtown speakers. Main Street Van Wert Executive Director Joe Dray presented the committee with maps showing the placement of the speakers and he noted they’re on from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekdays. He added the levels have been brought down, except for certain special events. After a brief discussion, the committee voted to take no action.

The Streets and Alleys Committee met to discuss accidents at the intersection of Town Center Boulevard and Christopher Crossing, but the matter was quickly closed when it was determined only four accidents have taken place there this year and four all of last year.

The Health, Service and Safety Committee also met to discuss possibly allowing more time to mow for anyone issued a warning about high grass and/or weeds. After a 15 minute discussion, it was decided no changes would be made and that common sense should prevail.

Council members ended the meeting with an executive session to discuss personnel, but no action was taken afterward.

The next meeting of Van Wert City Council will be held at 6:30 p.m. Monday, September 26, in Council Chambers on the second floor of the Municipal Building at 515 E. Main St. The Judiciary and Annexation Committee will meet at 6 p.m. to discuss the topic of forced annexation.