Prep roundup: volleyball, soccer, golf

VW independent sports

Volleyball

Parkway 3 Crestview 1

CONVOY — In front of a big crowd at Ray Etzler Gymnasium on Monday with Division III No. 4 Parkway defeating Crestview 25-18, 25-18, 19-25, 25-22.

Adelyn Figley was 20-20 at the service line with a pair of aces, while Myia Etzler led the Knights with 16 kills. Laci McCoy had 13 kills and Cali Gregory had 35 assists and 11 digs. Ellie Kline logged 16 digs.

Crestview (2-5) will open NWC play at home against Leipsic tonight.

New Bremen 3 Lincolnview 0

No. 1 New Bremen was too much for No. 18 Lincolnview, winning 25-15, 25-23, 26-24 on Monday night. It was the first loss for the Lancers (6-1).

Grace Brickner had 14 digs, while Breck Evans had 20 assists. Emma Bowersock had six kills and Beth Hughes and Carsyn Looser each had a pair of kills.

Lincolnview will begin NWC play tonight at Ada.

Coldwater 3 Van Wert 0

COLDWATER — The state ranked Cavaliers (No. 6, Division III) defeated Van Wert 25-9, 25-11, 25-13 on Monday.

The Cougars (0-8) will travel to Delphos St. John’s tonight.

Soccer

Lincolnview 2 Allen East 0

At Lincolnview, Gavin Evans and Reece Berryman each scored to lead the Lancers to a 2-0 NWC victory over Allen East on Monday. Assists were provided by Austin Bockrath and Corbin Evans.

Lincolnview (3-4-1) will travel to Ada on Monday.

Wapakoneta 7 Van Wert 0 (girls)

The Redskins defeated Van Wert 7-0 in WBL action on Monday.

Van Wert (0-7) will travel to St. Marys Memorial on Thursday.

Crestview 4 Ada 1

ADA – Behind two goals by Addison Williaman, Crestview topped Ada 4-1 on Monday.

Adessa Alvarez had a goal and two assists and Ellie Ward added a goal, while Courtney Mefford had an assist.

The Knights will play at Fort Jennings on Thursday.

Golf

Van Wert defeats Ottoville on tiebreaker

DELPHOS — When the dust settled and the last pairings were done for the night, Van Wert and Ottoville were tied 172-172, and the tiebreaker rule was implemented and the fifth man score of 45 gave the Cougars the victory.

Match co-medalists for the night were freshman Griffin McCracken and senior TJ Stoller, who each shot a 42. Sam Houg carded a 43 and Keaton Foster and AJ Proffitt were the deciding factors of the evening.

The Cougars improved to 10-0 and will host Defiance today. Ottoville fell to 9-2.

Delphos Jefferson 167 Crestview 183

DELPHOS — Mathew Dealey shot a 40 but Crestview fell to Delphos Jefferson 167-183 at Delphos Country Club on Monday. The 183 score was a season low for the Knights.

Kaleb Swander fired a 45, followed by Trey Skelton (47) and Dru Gray (51).