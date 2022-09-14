Crestview Bd. learns about safety, more

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

CONVOY — Monday’s meeting of the Crestview Local Schools Board of Education can be termed as informative.

The majority of the meeting was a 40 minute presentation by Lillie Rosebrock, Kaylee Rickard and Molly Spieles on school safety, and social, emtional and mental health of students. School Resource Officer John Gabriel also had a short D.A.R.E. presentation.

“The board got a perspective on what we do internally for kids and what kind of community connection we have available,” Superintendent Kathy Mollenkopf said.

She also gave the board an update on the district threat assessment and said the district is currently going through professional development opportunities and doing an audit following a meeting with the Sheriff’s Office to see what areas need addressed and creating a priority list.

Board members learned the ADA compliance project at the Crestview Athletic Complex should be complete by the end of the week.

“They have the chain link fence to finish putting around the ramp portion and then there is the base portion that is being attached to the concrete, so we on schedule to have it done by the weekend,” Mollenkopf stated.

In other business the board:

Approved a sixth grade field trip to the National Museum of the U.S. Air Foce in Dayton on May 22.

Approved a girls varsity basketball trip to Berlin, Ohio for the 2023 Classic in the Country on January 14.

Approved an after-school tutoring program for elementary and middle school students and compensation supported by ESSER funds.

Approved a two-hour delay on Monday, September 26, for professional development for certificated staff and paraprofessionals.

Accepted a $250 donation from St. Mark’s Evangelical Lutheran Church for needy students.

The board also accepted the resignation of Diane Schrader, custodian.

Board members met executive session to consider employment and/or compensation, but no action was taken afterward.

The board will hold a work session, with no action to be taken, at 6 p.m. Tuesday, October 11. The next regular meeting of the Crestview Local Schools Board of Education will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, October 27, in the multipurpose room.