Health Dept. offering new COVID shots

VW independent staff/submitted information

The new and updated COVID-19 immunizations will be available to the general public beginning with the COVID-19 clinic from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, September 20, at the Van Wert County Health Department, 1179 Westwood Drive, Suite 300 in Van Wert.

The updated vaccine is bivalent which includes the mRNA vaccine for the original strain and the mRNA vaccine for another strain. This will help boost immunity against the original strain and newer strains that are already prevalent.

Anyone 12 and older can get the Pfizer booster while those over 18 can receive either the Pfizer or Moderna boosters. Those between 12-17 can only receive the Pfizer booster. To be eligible for the booster it must have been two months since a person received their last immunization.

Anyone wishing to receive the latest immunization should bring their COVID-19 vaccination card, insurance card and identification card to the health department.