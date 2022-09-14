Preview: Knights (3-1) at Wildcats (1-3)

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

DELPHOS — Someone is going to leave Stadium Park with their first Northwest Conference win of the season on Friday, as Delphos Jefferson (1-3, 0-1 NWC) entertains No. 15 Crestview (3-1, 1-0).

The two teams have some similarities. Both teams are coming off loses, Crestview 29-12 to Allen East and Delphos Jefferson 38-6 to Columbus Grove. The Knights and Wildcats are in a dead heat in terms of total yards per game, with Crestview averaging 345 yards per outing and Delphos Jefferson 344. Both teams have dual threat quarterbacks and both teams allow just 114 yards per game passing.

Isaac Kline is Crestview’s leading rusher with 351 yards and three touchdowns. Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent

The big difference is overall defense, where the Knights allow 252 yards per game, good for second best among NWC teams, while the Wildcats give up 364 yards per game, seventh among conference teams. Crestview has been stout against the run, giving up just 138 yards per game, while Delphos Jefferson has struggled to stop opponents on the ground, giving up 253 yards per contest, last among NWC teams.

Regardless, Crestview head coach James Lautzenheiser said it will be a challenging game for the Knights in more ways than one.

“We suffered a number of injuries last week and we have to quickly respond to put players in a position to have success this week on the road,” Lautzenheiser explained. “Some of these injuries are week-to-week while some will linger throughout the rest of the season. We will be tested to see if our depth is prepared for the challenge of increased varsity reps on Friday evening.”

“Our goal is to get back to the basics as much as possible,” he continued. “We have to make sure that we have a game plan that allows us to possess the football and limit turnovers, score when we are in the red zone, and return to fundamental run and pass coverage on defense.”

The defense will be tested by quarterback Trent Temen, who has completed 42-of-71 passes for 780 yards, eight touchdowns and six interceptions. His favorite receivers have been Andrew Miller (14-272, two touchdowns) and Karder Agner (8-261, three touchdowns). Teman is also the leading ground gainer for the Wildcats (48-244, five touchdowns).

“Delphos Jefferson is low in numbers (29 on the roster) but not experience,” Lautzenheiser said. “They return almost the entire group of starters on offense and defense from the 2021 campaign and their record does not reflect their ability to score points and frustrate your offense.”

Entering the game, Crestview quarterback Carson Hunter has completed 47-of-89 passes for 667 yards, six touchdowns and two interceptions. Beau Eggleston leads the team in catches (15-124), while Kellin Putnam has been the big play threat at wide receiver with 11 receptions for 322 yards and four touchdowns.

“We know that we have a talented group of skill players at the receiver position,” Lautzenheiser said. “Our vertical attack is connected to the success of our run game and we like to press the ball in the air off play-action as much as possible. I think that fans have seen first-hand how talented Kellin Putman is, but we also have some solid tight ends and other receivers.”

Isaac Kline leads the Crestview ground attack with 69 carries for 351 yards and three touchdowns, while Bryson Penix has 22 carries for 111 yards and a score.

Delphos Jefferson has lost five straight to Crestview, with the last win coming October 14, 2016, 20-12 at Stadium Park. When the two teams played last year, Crestview trailed 28-17 with 7:49 left in the game but rallied for a 31-28 victory.

“The goal to beating them on their home field is to execute fundamentally sound and physical football for all four quarters. It took a fast comeback to beat them last year, and we would like to be in better control of the game as it reaches the final stanza this year.”

Delphos Jefferson head coach Ben Rahrig did not respond for comments for this preview.