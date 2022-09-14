Recap: volleyball, golf, tennis, soccer

VW independent sports

Volleyball

Crestview 3 Leipsic 1

CONVOY — The opening night of NWC play was successful for Crestview, as the Knights enjoyed a 21-25, 29-27, 25-14, 25-18 win over No. 5 Leipsic on Tuesday.

Adelyn Figley had 15 kills, followed by Myia Etzler (14) and Cali Gregory (13). Gregory had 37 assists and Ellie Kline had 12 digs and was 25-26 at the service line with four aces. Lacy McCoy added 11 digs and Haley McCoy had 10 blocks.

Crestview (3-5, 1-0 NWC) will host Spencerville on Thursday.

Lincolnview 3 Ada 1

ADA — No. 18 Lincolnview shook off Monday’s loss to top-ranked New Bremen with a 25-23, 25-18, 21-25, 25-8 win at Ada on Tuesday.

Mckayla Blankemeyer had 13 kills and Beth Hughes added 10. Grace Brickner finished with 20 digs and Neive Miller and Breck Evans added 14 and 13 respectively. Evans also had 43 assists.

Lincolnview (7-1, 1-0 NWC) will travel to No. 5 Leipsic on Thursday.

Delphos St. John’s 3 Van Wert 0

DELPHOS — The Blue Jays defeated Van Wert in straight sets, 25-15, 28-26, 25-21 on Tuesday.

The Cougars (0-9) will travel to St. Marys Memorial on Thursday.

Golf

Van Wert 158 Defiance 196

The Cougars moved to 11-0 (8-0) in WBL dual matches with a 158-196 win over Defiance at Willow Bend on Tuesday.

Keaton Foster was the match medalist with a 38, while TJ Stoller and Griff McCracken each captured runner-up medalist honors after shooting 39s. Blake Bohyer finished the scoring with a 42.

The final WBL and senior night home match will be Monday against Elida.

Lincolnview 165 Leipsic 170 Crestview 186 Spencerville 202

At Hickory Sticks, Lincolnview’s Evan Miller shot a career low 34 and the Lancers defeated Leipsic and Spencerville. Dane Ebel fired a 38 and Grant Glossett and Aiden Hardesty each had a 39.

Crestview’s Mathew Dealey carded a 41, followed by Logan Schlemmer (44) Kaleb Swander (50) and Trey Skelton (51).

Tennis

Van Wert 3 Ottawa-Glandorf 2

Van Wert secured a 3-2 tennis win over Ottawa-Glandorf on Tuesday.

Grace Lott and Mandy Burenga posted wins at first and second singles, along with the second doubles team of Piper Pierce and Sophie Gearhart.

The Cougars will host Kenton on Thursday.

Soccer

Wapakoneta 9 Van Wert 0

At Wapakoneta, the Redskins defeated Van Wert 9-0 on Tuesday.

The Cougars (0-6-1) will host St. Marys Memorial on Monday.