Charlotte A. Leiter

Charlotte A. Leiter, 93, of Van Wert passed away at 8:10 p.m. Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at Vancrest of Van Wert.

She was born on October 2, 1928, in Wapakoneta, the daughter of Clarence and Lillian (Kemper) Gehrlich, who both preceded her in death. On November 30, 1945, she married Frederic W. Leiter November 30, 1945, and he passed away October 31, 2015. Together, they shared nearly 70 years of marriage.

Charlotte Leiter

Charlotte was a homemaker and was a very active member of the Emmanuel Lutheran Church, Van Wert.

Charlotte enjoyed bowling, gardening, reading and, most importantly, spending time with her family and friends. She also volunteered for the American Red Cross for many years.

Surviving are her four children, Steve (Janet) Leiter of Fairfield, Ohio, Patty (John) Bigelow of Middle Point, Becki (Ed) Weingartner of Fort Wayne and Paul (Laura) Leiter of Indianapolis; 11 grandchildren, and many great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two sisters, one brother and a great-grandson.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, September 21, at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, Van Wert, with Pastor Kurt Klingbeil officiating. Interment will follow in Ridge Cemetery, Middle Point. Family and friends will be received from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, September 20, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory, Van Wert, OH and one hour prior to services Wednesday at the church.

In lieu of flowers, preferred memorials: the Emmanuel Lutheran Church.

To share in Charlotte’s online memorial, please visit www.alspachgearhart.com.