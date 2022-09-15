Financial aid info night in Van Wert

VW independent staff/submitted information

An informational meeting for parents/guardians of Van Wert County seniors regarding financial aid will be held from 6:30-8 p.m. Wednesday, October 12.

Lawrence Matthews, Financial Aid Director of Bluffton University will explain the step-by-step procedures for completing the FAFSA form and answer questions regarding the financial aid process. In addition, Seth Baker, from the Van Wert County Foundation will be explaining requirements and application procedures for securing grants.

The meeting in the Niswonger Performing Art Center Lecture Hall. Attendees are asked to park on the Middle School side and enter through the side or front doors. For additional information, contact Student Services at Van Wert High School.