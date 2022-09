Girls golf: Lincolnview falls to Wapak

VW independent sports

Lincolnview’s Zoey Tracy was the match medalist runner-up but Wapakoneta defeated the Lancers 221-232 at Willow Bend on Wednesday.

Tracy shot a 43, one stroke behind Wapakoneta’s Jackie Oen. Sidney King finished with a 61, followed by Paige Dunn (63) and Liz Phillips (65).

Lincolnview (3-5) will return to action today at the Willow Bend Invite.