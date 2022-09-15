Pickskin Pick’Em: Week No. 5 predictions

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

It’s hard to believe that after Friday night, exactly one half of the 2022 high school football regular season will be done and in the books.

Week No. 5 of the high school football season brings with it a few key league or conference matchups and several other games that could prove to be highly competitive.

Last week I went 15-5 or 75 percent, which means it’s time to get back on track if I want to hit my season goal of at least 80 percent. Entering Week No. 5, my overall record is 79-22, or 78.2 percent. Onto this week’s games.

Games of the Week

Antwerp (4-0) at Tinora (3-1)

A showdown between No. 11 Antwerp and defending GMC champion Tinora.

With all due respect to the Archers, this appears to be a tough road matchup and I can’t help but think Tinora’s schedule has the Rams a little more battle tested.

Plus, it’s tough to pick against a defending champion on their home field.

The pick: Tinora

Columbus Grove (3-1) at Allen East (3-1)

Columbus Grove knows a thing or two about winning conference championships having won or shared the previous four NWC titles.

This has the potential to be a very interesting but until someone knocks off the Bulldogs, they’re the champs. Will it be Allen East on Friday? It could happen but I don’t think it will.

The pick: Columbus Grove

Crestview (3-1) at Delphos Jefferson (1-3)

Simply put, I like the Knights in this one. That doesn’t mean the Wildcats will roll over or anything of the sort, but Crestview has the numbers and talent to wear down Delphos Jefferson.

The pick: Crestview

New Bremen (4-0) at Marion Local (4-0)

This game features the No. 1 team in Division VII (New Bremen) and the No. 1 team in Division VI (Marion Local). It’s just another day in the MAC.

New Bremen knocked off Marion Local on their home turf in the 2020 Division VII regional finals, but I don’t see a repeat performance this time. The Flyers will be 5-0 at the halfway point of the regular season.

The pick: Marion Local

Shawnee (1-3) at Wapakoneta (3-1)

Maybe I’m overthinking it but this one feels like it has letdown and upset written all over it. Wapak is coming off two huge WBL wins and is facing a Shawnee team that is probably a little better than its record.

While I can see Shawnee pulling off an upset, it’s probably best to stick with the favorite.

The pick: Wapakoneta

St. Marys Memorial (3-1) at Van Wert (3-1)

I didn’t think either of these teams would have a loss at this point, but Wapakoneta had other thoughts. Now, it’s a must win game in the WBL title race.

This is a tough one to pick and honestly, this isn’t the most confident pick I’ve made. I can see St. Marys Memorial controlling the line of scrimmage and the clock, just like in last year’s game. It’s what they do and they do it well. Yet I can also see the Cougars bouncing back from last week’s loss at Wapakoneta. I’m going with the latter, but we shall see.

The pick: Van Wert

Best of the Rest

WBL

Celina at Elida: Elida

Kenton at Defiance: Defiance

Ottawa-Glandorf at Bath: Ottawa-Glandorf

NWC

Ada at Bluffon: Bluffton

Spencerville at Leipsic: Leipsic

GMC

Ayersville at Edgerton: Edgerton

Paulding at Fairview: Fairview

Wayne Trace at Hicksville: Wayne Trace

MAC

Coldwater at St. Henry: Coldwater

Delphos St. John’s at Fort Recovery: Fort Recovery

Minster at Anna: Minster

Versailles at Parkway: Versailles

TRAC

Clay at Lima Sr.: Clay

Non-conference

Bishop-Hartley at Lima Central Catholic: Bishop Hartley