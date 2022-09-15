Seven defendants change pleas in Common Pleas Court

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

17 defendants appeared for various hearings before Van Wert County Common Pleas Court Judge Martin Burchfield this past week. Five were arraigned while seven others pleaded guilty to felony and misdemeanor charges.

Arraignments

Ethan Mezuk, 31, of Convoy, pleaded not guilty to possession of a fentanyl-related compound and possession of drugs, both fifth degree felonies. He was released on a surety bond and a pretrial was scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, September 28.

Michael Hauser, 30, of Defiance, pleaded not guilty to grand theft, a fourth degree felony. He was released on a surety bond and a pretrial hearing was set for 8 a.m. October 13.

Michael Missler, 33, of Toledo, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony. He was released on a surety bond and a pretrial hearing was scheduled for 9:30 a.m. October 12.

Jessica Freitag, 33, of Van Wert, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs and possession of a fentanyl-related compound, both fifth degree felonies. She was released on a surety bond for this case and a pretrial was scheduled for 8 a.m. Wednesday, September 28.

Jose Sanchez, 43, of Van Wert, pleaded not guilty to domestic violence, a third degree felony. He was released on a surety bond and must undergo an assessment at Westwood. A pretrial hearing will be held at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, September 28.

Change of plea

Brandon Davis, 34, of Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty to violating a protection order, a felony of the fifth degree. Judge Burchfield ordered a pre-sentence investigation and set sentencing for 9 a.m. October 26. Davis was released on a surety bond along with electronic house arrest and orders to follow the CPO order.

Tyler Dirham, 30, of Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty to theft, a fifth degree felony. He was sentenced to three years of community control, two years of intensive supervision, up to six months at the WORTH Center, and 200 hours of community service. In addition, he must undergo substance and mental health assessments and was ordered to pay partial appointed counsel fees, court costs and monthly probation fee, all to be served concurrent with a prior case.

Alicia Chesbro, 31, of Van Wert, changed her plea to guilty to an amended charge of domestic violence, a first degree misdemeanor. Sentencing was set for 9 a.m. October 26.

Dillon Nihiser, 26, of Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty to two counts of trespass in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present, felonies of the fourth degree. Sentencing was scheduled for 9 a.m. October 26.

Rachel Parsons, 36, of Middle Point, changed her plea to guilty to assault, and aggravated trespassing, both first degree misdemeanors. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and sentencing was set for 8:30 a.m. October 26.

Sonny Grandstaff, 22, of Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a third degree felony, and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, a fourth degree felony. He requested and was granted intervention in lieu of conviction, and his case was stayed pending completion of a treatment program.

Travis Faulkner, 47, of Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty to an amended charge of theft, a first degree misdemeanor and sentenced to one year of community control, 30 days jail at a later date and was ordered to pay restitution.

Sentencing

Rickie Lynn Welker, 40, of Van Wert, was sentenced to up to six months at the WORTH Center, three years of community control with two years of intensive supervision, 30 days in jail at a later date and 200 hours of community service for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony. He was also ordered to complete a substance and mental health assessment and treatment and must pay partial appointment counsel fees and court costs.

Bond hearings

Johnathan Miller, 19, of Van Wert, had a hearing on a motion for modification of bond. Judge Burchfield took the matter under advisement.

A motion to modify bond pretrial hearing was held for Chad Young, 34, of Van Wert, and a no contact order to restrict contact by electronic means was modified to allow pickup of personal property with a police officer present. A further hearing was scheduled for 8:30 a.m. October 19.

Probation violation

Jacob Weir, 25, of Bryan admitted to violating his probation by lying to the probation officer and failing a drug screen. His bond was revoked and sentencing was scheduled for 9:30 a.m. October 12.

Time waiver

Vada Blankenship, 23, of Van Wert, signed a time waiver in open court, and a further hearing was scheduled for 8:30 a.m. October 26.