Update given on alleged VWMS incident

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

Van Wert City Schools Superintendent Mark Bagley has shared more information on Wednesday’s situation at Van Wan Wert Middle School.

An alleged threat of violence and rumors of a gun prompted a heavy law enforcement presence and a search of the school shortly after 2 p.m.

“There was never a weapon found and we’re still investigating the source but we do not have any names,” Bagley said. “Once we contacted law enforcement they came immediately, within 2-3 minutes. Because recent events in our country even though we didn’t have direct information about a specific threat, we thought it was necessary for the police to know.”

“We want to thank the Van Wert Police Department, the Sheriff’s Department and all of the agencies that worked together,” Bagley added. “The bottom line is through this whole process, kids were safe.”