Vantage seeking levy approval

To the Editor:

Vantage Career Center has a .8 mill renewal levy on the ballot November 8. There are no new taxes involved with this levy, but rather a continuation of the support taxpayers have provided to our district since 1989. Details of this operating levy renewal include:

● First on the ballot in 1989

● Renewed three times

● Became a replacement levy in 2008

● Renewed two times

● Generates approximately $1.16 million annually for our general fund

● Will cost a homeowner $18.87 per year on a $100,000 home, or 5.1 cents per day.

It is important to note that we would be in deficit spending in the first year this money was not available. It is critical funding to keep our general fund solvent.

Vantage Career Center is in the business of creating career opportunities for students and meeting the skilled workforce needs of area businesses. As we dialog with companies, Economic Development Directors, and Chambers of Commerce, we hear a common theme. The skills students obtain at Vantage are critical to meet their workforce needs. Those that complete our high school and adult education programs obtain credentials at Vantage that create multiple opportunities for them as they seek employment or pursue additional education. Our community has many successful Vantage alumni that are very successful contributing citizens, providing businesses and industries with the workforce they need to be successful in a global economy.

The voters in the Vantage district have continued to support the school over the years, allowing us to offer up-to-date, in-demand skills training that gives students the opportunities to start their careers and continue their education if they so choose. Voters have seen the success of Vantage alumni and the effects of having a skilled workforce in the community.

It is critically important for our region to have a technically skilled workforce. Businesses that have access to a skilled workforce stay in our community and thrive. Students who have the technical skills business and industry are seeking have tremendous opportunities to make an excellent living and continue their education. Having a career center like Vantage that is a resource for providing the skilled workforce is vital to make the businesses and communities in our district competitive in today’s economic environment. This levy is a renewal, and will cost a homeowner $18.87 per year on a $100,000 home, or 5.1 cents per day. This money provides critical dollars for basic daily operational expenses and educational supplies. If you need further information please feel free to contact me at 419.238.5411 or 800.686.3944, ext. 2102.

Mr. Rick Turner

Vantage Career Center Superintendent