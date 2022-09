VWHS Class of 1977 to hold reunion

Submitted information

The Van Wert High School Class of 1977 will be hold their 45th class reunion in conjunction with the Harvest Moon Festival in downtown Van Wert on Saturday, September 24.

A gathering tent will be set up on Court Street with a meeting scheduled at 4:30. Friday night pre-party at 7:30 at Elks Lodge 1197. No invitations have been sent, so class members are urged to help spread the word.