Change coming to 30 and Liberty Union

VW independent staff

U.S. 30 at Liberty Union Road near the city of Van Wert will be restricted to the right/driving lane beginning on Monday, October 3, for approximately five days to remove the pavement in the median.

Access across the divided highway at Liberty Union Road will permanently be removed and the intersection will be converted to right-in and right-out access only. An identical change occurred at U.S. 30 and Dutch John Road in May.

“Traffic volumes on U.S. 30 have increased substantially over the last several decades which has led to an increase in crashes at these at-grade intersections,” ODOT District 1 Deputy Director Chris Hughes said at the time. “This section of U.S. 30 has experienced some of the highest crash rates in northwest Ohio when compared to similar highway. By eliminating left-turn and through-movement conflict points we can greatly reduce the chances of the most serious types of crashes, such as T-bone or angled collisions.”

The decision to close the medians at both locations was made as part of ODOT’s ongoing feasibility study covering all of U.S. 30 from Van Wert to the Indiana state line.