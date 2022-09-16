Civic Theater offering P for Parenthood

VW independent staff/submitted information

Van Wert Civic Theater wants you to be entertained close to home for a price you will not believe. For $16 ($14 for those 60 and over) you can see the funny musical “Rated P for Parenthood” live in Van Wert. Curtain times for Rated P for Parenthood are 8 p.m. September 22, 23, 24, 29, 30 and October 1, and at 2 p.m. on Sunday, September 25 and October 2.

This funny musical chronicles every stage of modern-day parenting, from conception to college, with giant doses of heart and humor.

A versatile cast that includes Chad Kraner, Roger Rex, Seth Rollins, Janelle Moorman, Stacy Rife and Kristin Lee will takes the audience through the ups and downs of having kids – from the sublime to the ridiculous – in a series of comic and musical vignettes. Hilarious, fresh and decidedly irreverent, Rated P provides all the wistful joy of childrearing at a fraction of the cost of braces.

Jerry Zimmerman directs and choreographs this laugh a minute comedy with Dee Fisher as musical director.

The VWCT box office is now open to take reservations for the entire 2022-2023 season beginning with Rated P for Parenthood. All tickets are $16 ($14 for those 60 and over). To reserve seats, call 419.238.9689 and leave a voice message with your name, date you wish to attend, and a phone number. A volunteer will return your call within 24 hours to complete your reservation and take payment.

Tickets are also available online at vwct.org or at the door on performance nights.

The address for the theater is 118 South Race St., Van Wert.