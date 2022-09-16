Crestview drops second straight game

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

DELPHOS — Last year, Crestview rallied from 11 down in the fourth quarter to stun Delphos Jefferson 31-28, but there was no such comeback during Friday night’s game at Stadium Park.

The Wildcats scored a pair of third quarter touchdowns to solidify a 21-7 upset win over the No. 15 Knights. After a 3-0 start, it was the second consecutive loss by Crestview (3-2, 0-2 NWC), while Delphos Jefferson improved to 2-3 (1-1 NWC).

Andrew Miller’s 10-yard touchdown run capped off a 15-play first quarter drive and with a Braylon Scalf extra, gave the hosts a 7-0 advantage, a lead that stood after the first quarter. Crestview drove inside the Delphos Jefferson 20 but turned the ball over on downs.

Crestview’s Bryson Penix tries to get away from a Delphos Jefferson defender during Friday night’s game at Stadium Park. Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent

The Knights tied the game in the third quarter when Isaac Kline raced in from 24 yards out, followed by Hayden Parrott’s extra point. However, the Wildcats scored twice in the period, on a 1-yard run by Trent Teman and Miller’s second touchdown run of the night, a 15-yarder. Miller logged 25 carries for 135 yards, while Teman had 18 carries for 83 yards. He also completed 7-of-11 passes for 35 yards. As a team, the Wildcats finished with 250 yards of total offense.

Crestview finished with 246 yards rushing, including eight carries for 89 yards by Jarett Harting, nine carries and 75 yards by Bryson Penix and nine carries and 38 yards by Kline. Carson Hunter completed 10-of-20 passes for 92 yards but was intercepted three times, including twice in the second half. Kellin Putman finishing with three receptions for 44 yards.

Crestview will host Bluffton on Friday while Delphos Jefferson will travel to Ada the same night.

Scoring summary

Jefferson 7 0 14 0 – 21

Crestview 0 0 7 0 – 7

First quarter

DJ – Andrew Miller 10-yard run (Braylon Scalf kick)

Third quarter

CV – Isaac Kline 24-yard run (Hayden Parrott kick)

DJ – Trent Teman 1-yard run (Braylon Scalf kick)

DJ – Andrew Miller 15-yard run (Braylon Scalf kick)