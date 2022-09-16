Fall Sports Spirit Day…

Vantage Career Center student athletes from all 13 school districts were recognized on Fall Sports Spirit Day. Over 130 athletes are among the group, drenched with home school pride while wearing their jerseys. These athletes participate in football, volleyball, cross country, golf, soccer, tennis, cheerleading, pep band and even fall softball. Vantage students gain advanced skills and training, graduating with industry recognized credentials and college credit, while maintaining an active home school connection in sports and other extracurricular activities. Photo submitted