Football Friday Scoreboard: Week No. 5
VW independent sports
Here are final scores of Week No. 5 games played on Friday night, September 16.
WBL
Celina 17 Elida 3
Defiance 42 Kenton 6
Ottawa-Glandorf 14 Bath 0
Van Wert 70 St. Marys Memorial 41
Wapakoneta 27 Shawnee 0
NWC
Allen East 7 Columbus Grove 0
Bluffton 31 Ada 7
Delphos Jefferson 21 Crestview 7
Leipsic 55 Spencerville 14
GMC
Antwerp 20 Tinora 14
Ayersville 42 Edgerton 22
Paulding 29 Fairview 10
Wayne Trace 40 Hicksville 6
MAC
Coldwater 41 St. Henry 7
Fort Recovery 21 Delphos St. John’s 19
Marion Local 38 New Bremen 16
Minster 39 Anna 21
Versailles 41 Parkway 0
TRAC
Clay 42 Lima Sr. 14
Saturday – Columbus Bishop Hartley at Lima Central Catholic
