Football Friday Scoreboard: Week No. 5

VW independent sports

Here are final scores of Week No. 5 games played on Friday night, September 16.

WBL

Celina 17 Elida 3

Defiance 42 Kenton 6

Ottawa-Glandorf 14 Bath 0

Van Wert 70 St. Marys Memorial 41

Wapakoneta 27 Shawnee 0

NWC

Allen East 7 Columbus Grove 0

Bluffton 31 Ada 7

Delphos Jefferson 21 Crestview 7

Leipsic 55 Spencerville 14

GMC

Antwerp 20 Tinora 14

Ayersville 42 Edgerton 22

Paulding 29 Fairview 10

Wayne Trace 40 Hicksville 6

MAC

Coldwater 41 St. Henry 7

Fort Recovery 21 Delphos St. John’s 19

Marion Local 38 New Bremen 16

Minster 39 Anna 21

Versailles 41 Parkway 0

TRAC

Clay 42 Lima Sr. 14

Saturday – Columbus Bishop Hartley at Lima Central Catholic