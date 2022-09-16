Historical Society holding raffle for steam engine ride

John Paulding Historical Society in Paulding is raffling two tickets for Fort Wayne Railroad Historical Society’s Nickel Plate No. 765 steam locomotive excursion October 1 from Edon to Hillsdale. Photo submitted

VW independent staff/submitted information

PAULDING — The John Paulding Historical Society is raffling two deluxe coach tickets for the sold out October 1 Tri-State Scenic Steam Excursion.

The tickets were generously donated by the Fort Wayne Railroad Historical Society, whose historic Nickel Plate Road steam locomotive No. 765 will pull the excursion train.

No. 765 has a unique connection to Paulding County – the Paulding museum owns 765’s original bell and whistle.

Raffle tickets will be available during the 21st ATHS Vintage Truck Show from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, September 18, during the Flat Rock Creek Fall Festival at the adjacent fairgrounds. Raffle tickets also will be sold while the museum is open from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday, September 20. The winner will be announced at 4 p.m. on September 20.

Raffle tickets will be sold for $5 each or three tickets for $10. All proceeds will benefit John Paulding Historical Society (JPHS).

The October 1 trip is an all-day excursion that will treat passengers to a late summer ride from Edon to southeastern Michigan for a three-hour layover in the historic downtown of Hillsdale. Departing at 9 a.m., the train will arrive in Hillsdale for lunch, where guests can visit the local farmers’ market, take a walking tour, and enjoy lunch on their own in a variety of area restaurants. With a scheduled departure from Hillsdale at 3 p.m., the train will arrive back in Edon at approximately 6 p.m.

For more information and answers to frequently asked questions about this Indiana Rail Experience excursion, visit www.indianarailexperience.org/the-tri-state-scenic/.

JPHS will post any updates on its Facebook page. Anyone with questions may leave a message at 419.399.3667.

Historic steam locomotive No. 765 is a high-stepping, 14-wheeled time machine that stands 15 feet tall, weighs 404 tons and can go over 70 miles an hour. It was one of famous class of steam locomotives called the Berkshire; one known for its “superpower” technology and aesthetic charm.

Once a fast-freight and passenger engine for the New York, Chicago & St. Louis Railroad – more commonly known as the Nickel Plate Road – the 765 is now a celebrated icon of American innovation and goodwill ambassador.

Powered exclusively by volunteers as part of the Fort Wayne Railroad Historical Society’s educational programs, the locomotive has been restored to the way it looked and sounded when it was originally built by the Lima Locomotive Works in 1944. The 765 is remains one of only a handful of mainline steam engines that still operate in North America.

This “iron horse” will pull more than a dozen vintage, meticulously restored passenger coaches, lounge cars and Pullman cars dating from the 1940s and ’50s.

The railroad historical society – celebrating its 50th anniversary this year – has operated the Nickel Plate Road No. 765 steam locomotives for over 100,000 miles in public exhibition and passenger train excursion service. Routinely, the train welcomes visitors from all 50 states and half a dozen countries.