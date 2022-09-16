Roundup: tennis, volleyball, soccer, golf

VW independent sports

Tennis

Van Wert 5 Kenton 0

The Cougars cruised by the Wildcats, posting impressive wins at all five spots on Thursday.

At first singles, Grace Lott defeated Natalia Kaminska 6-0, 6-2 and at second singles, Mandy Burenga topped Emma Mulligan 6-0, 6-0. At third singles, Olivia Quillen logged a 6-1, 6-3 victory over Lilly Carmean. The first doubles team of Ashlyn Jennings and Zoe Coleman beat Sara Horner and Kali Pleasant 6-0, 6-1, and the second doubles team of Piper Pierce and Sophie Gearhart raced by Lyida Lambert and McKenna Stanforth 6-0, 6-1.

Van Wert will host Ayersville on Monday.

Volleyball

Crestview 3 Spencerville 0

CONVOY — Ellie Kline had 12 aces and eight digs, and Crestview easily defeated Spencerville 25-7, 25-11, 25-4 at Ray Etzler Gymnasium on Thursday.

Josie Kulwicki, Nevaeh Ross and Adelyn Figley combined for seven more aces, while Figley and Myia Etzler each had six kills. Cali Gregory finished with 17 assists.

Crestview will travel to Kalida on Saturday.

Leipsic 3 Lincolnview 0

LEIPSIC — The No. 5 Vikings handed the Lancers a 25-11, 25-19, 25-20 NWC loss on Thursday.

Grace Brickner had nine digs for Lincolnview while Breck Evans had 18 assists. Beth Hughes and Carsyn Looser each had five kills.

Lincolnview (7-2, 1-1 NWC) will play at Shawnee on Saturday.

St. Marys Memorial 3 Van Wert 0

ST. MARYS — St. Marys Memorial defeated Van Wert 25-10, 25-17, 25-12, on Thursday.

Van Wert (0-10, 0-4 WBL) will host Wayne Trace on Monday.

Soccer

Crestview 2 Fort Jennings 1

FORT JENNINGS — Katelyn Castle and Addison Williman each scored goals, and Adessa Alvarez had an assist to lead Crestview to a 2-0 win at Fort Jennings on Thursday. Olivia Heckler had her second shutout of the season.

The Knights (4-5) will travel to Continental next Thursday.

Golf

Lincolnview girls win Willow Bend Invitational

The Lancers edged Wayne Trace by a single stroke to win the title at the five team Willow Bend Invitational on Thursday, with Zoey Tracy posting a score of 46. Paige Dunn finished with a 54, followed by Liz Phillips (55) and Morgan Alspach (57). As a team, Lincolnview finished 212 points.

Wayne Trace (213) was the runner-up, followed by Defiance (215), Ottoville (239) and Delphos Jefferson (248). The Raiders were paced by Riley Daeger (50), while Ottoville’s Lexi Honingford was the match medalist with a 45. Rachel Ryan led the Wildcats with a 57.

Lincolnview 169 Bluffton 177 Crestview 204 Allen East 206

Lincolnview won Thursday’s quad match at Hickory Sticks, with Grant Glossett shooting a 40, followed by a career low 41 by Jack Snyder. Dane Ebel carded a 43 and Evan Miller shot a 45.

Mathew Dealey led Crestview with a 45, followed by Logan Schlemmer (52), Trey Skelton (53) and Kaleb Swander (54).