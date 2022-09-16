Trouble in Tumbleweed coming to VWHS

VW independent staff/submitted information

The Van Wert High School Theatre Department has announced Trouble in Tumbleweed by Tim Kelly as the 2022 fall play production, set for 7 p.m. Wednesday November 16 and Thursday November 17 at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center.

Rehearsals have begun and students are looking forward to sharing this two act family friendly farce set in the 1880s at the Tumbleweed, Arizona Hotel. The pompous Mayor Oates has been hired by a Boston businessman to build a town that one day will be the Territory’s capital. To fill the local positions – sheriff, schoolmarm, doctor – he hires his incompetent relatives (kickbacks included, of course).

The news that a Pinkerton detective is coming from Boston to inspect the town’s development throws the whole family into a panic. Just when you think the dust is settling, who should turn up but the detective. The hilarious twists and turns in the plot will have you holding onto your hat and your sides.

Trouble in Tumbleweed is produced with special arrangement by Pioneer Drama Service, Inc. in Englewood, Colorado. Tickets will go on sale in October and will be available from cast and crew or at the door on performance nights.