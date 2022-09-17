Houg to work as VW Live marketing intern

VW independent staff/submitted information

Van Wert Live is happy to welcome a new face to the operational staff. Van Wert High School CEO student, Sofi Houg joins the team of entertainment professionals as a marketing intern.

Sofi Houg

Houg is a senior at Van Wert and plans to attend college majoring in broadcast journalism. At Van Wert High School, Houg is a proud member of Beta Club, is vice president of student council and National Honor Society. In addition, she is a Cougar athlete on the varsity basketball and track teams.

“I am so excited to work with Van Wert LIVE this school year and be introduced to the community in a professional light,” Houg said.

During a hectic marketing day, taking time to oversee a new team member can be demanding, but Quincy Thompson, Marketing Director of Van Wert Live events, is very satisfied with the effort Houg has already shown.

“Sofi has already blown us away with her eager initiative,” Thompson said. “We are confident in her skills and her bubbly personality. We are looking forward to seeing Sofi grow into this position with confidence.”

Houg’s efforts can be witnessed by observing the Niswonger Performing Facebook page, the Van Wert Live Instagram feed, and the Van Wert Live Tiktok account.