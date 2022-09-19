Cougars compete at Blue-Gold Invite

VW independent sports

OTTAWA — Ottawa-Glandorf made it a clean sweep at its own invite, winning the boys and girls big school titles at the Blue-Gold Invitational at Ottawa Memorial Park on Saturday.

The Titans won the boys’ title with 92 points, while Bluffton was the runnerup with 97 team points. Archbold finished third (127) Van Wert finished fourth out of 16 teams with 127 points.

The Cougars were led by Drew Laudick, who finished 14th overall with a time of 17:21.6. He was followed by Owen Scott (19th, 17:39.8), Rylan Miller (22nd, 18:02.7), John Kramer (24th, 18:06.1) and Cayden Laukhuf (48th, 19:26.6).

Bryan’s Xander Fackler was the individual champion, running the course in 16:00.4.

The Titans far outdistanced Kenton for the girls’ title, 43-114, followed by Napoleon (127), St. Marys Memorial (141) and Van Wert, who finished fifth with 152 team points.

Tyra McClain was Van Wert’s top placer (18th, 21:49.7), followed by Kyra Welch (26th, 21:44.1), Harmony Schuerman (31st, 22:24.2), Alyssa Knittle (33rd, 22:30.7) and Braelynn Burk (44th, 23:41.6).

Kate Thormeier of Bryan won the individual title in 19:42.

Fairview won the boys Gold (small school) title, while Patrick Henry captured the girls Gold title.