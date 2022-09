Forced annexation in VW to be discussed

VW independent staff

Van Wert City Council’s Judiciary and Annexation Committee will hold a public hearing to discuss forced annexation at 6 p.m. Monday, September 26, in Council Chambers, on the second floor of the Municipal Building at 515 E. Main St., Van Wert. Council’s regular meeting will start after that, at 6:30 p.m.