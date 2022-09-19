Injury crash…

One person was transported to Van Wert Health, after a two-car accident at the intersection of U.S. 224 and Old Tile Road. The accident occurred shortly before 4 p.m. Saturday. The Van Wert County Sheriff’s Department, Van Wert Police, Van Wert Fire and Rescue, the Van Wert Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Ohio City EMS and Van Wert County CERT were summoned to the scene. The accident forced both cars off the road. Bob Barnes/VWFD photographer