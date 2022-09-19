Kathie J. Hinsey

Kathie J. Hinsey, 67, of Van Wert, passed away Monday, September 12, 2022, surrounded by family at the Defiance Inpatient Hospice Center.

She was born November 24, 1954, in Van Wert, the daughter of Marilyn (Billieu) Darras and Richard Druckemiller, who both preceded her in death.

She is survived by her son, Elliot Hinsey; two sisters, Vicki (Robert) Burley and Cindy (Edwin) Karhoff; two brothers, Jason (Sondra) Darras and Richard (Kelly) Druckemiller, and many nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews.

A celebration of life honoring Kathie Hinsey will be held from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday, October 1, at the Junior Fair Building at the Van Wert County Fairground. All family and friends are welcome to join.