Lancers, Knights finish 1-2 at W-G meet

VW independent sports

WAYNESFIELD — Lincolnview and Crestview enjoyed a 1-2 finish at the Waynesfield-Goshen Night Meet, held Saturday night.

Lincolnview’s Kreston Tow, Conner Baldauf and Evan John were the top three placers in the race, with Tow recording a time of 17:24.6. Baldauf was two seconds behind at 17:26.6, and John crossing the finish line in 17:36.

Trace Klausing finished fifth overall (18:29.6), followed by Maddox Norton (6th, 18:36.6), Kaleb Denman (7th, 18:46.3) and Ethan Scaggs (8th, 18:53.2).

The Knights were led by Isaiah Watts (9th,18:54), Lincoln Smith (11th, 19:03), Logan Foudy (17th,19:53), Jake Heth (19th, 20:00), and Payton Scott (23rd, 21:17).

On the girls’ side, Lincolnview also had the top three placers, with Ava Milligan winning the individual title with a time of 21:06.8) Runner-up Keira Breese ran the course in 21:29.6, and Brynleigh Moody finishing third in 21:36.6. Harper Reindel finished sixth (23:20), followed by Olivia Snyder (8th, 23:54), Elyssa Renner (10th, 24:36.7), and Kendall Hoffman (13th, 24:58.5).

Anna Gardner was the first finisher for Crestview (5th, 23:10), followed by Kate Sawmiller (7th, 23:32), Kristal Scott (9th, 24:12), Baylee Miller (15th, 25:17), Megan Mosier (20th, 26:01), Anna Scott (29th, 29:10), Alexis Flagg (30th, 29:14), and Lily Burtch (31st, 29:49).