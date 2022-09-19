OSHP: Man in critical condition after crash

VW independent staff

The Van Wert Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a Van Wert County motorcycle crash left a man in critical condition.

It occurred at approximately 8:15 p.m. Saturday, when Jeremy Demoss, 48, of Payne, failed to negotiate a curve on U.S. 224 near Convoy Road, causing his 2001 Harley-Davidson to go off the road, through a ditch and into a cornfield before overturning.

Demoss was not wearing a helmet and suffered severe injuries. He was transported by Van Wert EMS to Van Wert Health where he was then transported by Lutheran Air ambulance to St. Rita’s Hospital in Lima.

Troopers were assisted at the scene by Van Wert Fire and Rescue, Scott Fire and EMS, Van Wert Sheriff’s Office and agents from the Ohio Investigative Unit.