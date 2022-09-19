Monday Mailbag: Wapak, rematch, more

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

This week’s Monday Mailbag features questions about Wapakoneta, a possible playoff rematch, expanded football playoffs, the World Series, defense, and the Cleveland Browns.

Q: Which team has a realistic shot at knocking off Wapakoneta in the WBL race? Name withheld upon request

A: With Celina’s win over Elida, Wapakoneta is in the driver’s seat.

If I had to choose, I would say maybe Defiance has the best shot in Week No. 10. Perhaps Celina or Elida, but at this point I don’t see that happening. The remaining two teams on the schedule are Kenton and Bath.

It really may come down to Week No. 10.

Q: What are the chances of a Van Wert-St. Marys rematch in the playoffs? Name withheld upon request

A: I think there’s a fairly good possibility of it happening but of course it all depends on seeding and results. I don’t see it happening in the first round, but perhaps the quarterfinals or semifinals if both teams are successful.

If it was in the semifinals – it would be at a neutral site and it would be interesting to see where they’d play it.

Q: Who thought it was a good idea to expand the football playoffs to 16 teams per region? There will be some 2-8 teams in the playoffs, which makes no sense at all. Name withheld upon request

A: I was just having this discussion with some coaches recently and for the record, I’m not a fan of 16 teams per region.

To me, the playoffs should be a reward for a good season. As was pointed out to me, what’s a good season? What about a team that goes 6-4 but plays “up” all season? I don’t necessarily have a problem with that, but personally, a team that wins a couple games per year doesn’t belong in the OHSAA playoffs. There are people who disagree and that’s fine.

I wasn’t a fan of the 12-team playoff format that was supposed to go into effect last year, before OHSAA changed it to 16 teams.

Sometimes I think eight teams per region is too many, given the number of blowouts in the opening round. However, the old format of four teams per region left too many good teams out, and the original format of the top team per region only was brutal.

In the end, it comes down to money. More teams equals more revenue.

Q: Who do you think will win the World Series? Wyatt Richardson, Convoy

I have to be honest with you – ever since football season kicked off, I haven’t paid too much attention to Major League Baseball. I still enjoy it, but football season is here.

Having said that, I know my favorite team (Cleveland) is fighting for a division title in the weak AL Central, but I don’t think the Guardians are true contenders for the title. I also know the Reds won’t be going to the World Series unless they buy tickets.

I’d have to say the Dodgers have to be considered the favorites to win it all this year, and I’m thinking the Astros or Yankees will represent the American League. Could one of them win it this year? Absolutely.

I wouldn’t mind seeing the Mets win it, but I’m not sure that’s really going to happen.

I guess I’ll go with the Dodgers to win their eighth World Series title.

Q: Van Wert gave up a ton of yards on ground: Roughriders (3-2, 2-2 WBL) ran for 388 yards and scored 41 points. Read it on Sports page on the VW independent. Is there concern in Cougar-land about the defense? Name withheld upon request

A: At this point, I don’t think so. With their old-school Wing-T offense, the Roughriders do that to a lot of opponents. It’s an offense you rarely see anymore and the Roughriders run it very well. It’s very tough for any team to simulate in practice, which makes it even tougher on game night. It’s the same for a team trying to simulate the wishbone in practice.

Plus, it appeared Van Wert “stacked the box”, putting 7-8 guys near the line of scrimmage to try to contain the run. If a back gets through, it usually becomes a one-on-one foot race, which is what happened Friday night. Also, the defense was on the field a lot because the offense was scoring quickly.

Obviously you’d like to give up less yards defensively but given the factors listed above, I don’t think it’s necesarily cause for concern.

Q: Who will lose their job after Sunday’s meltdown in Cleveland? Name withheld upon request

A: Meltdown doesn’t begin to describe what happened in the final 1:55, but that’s a discussion for a different time.

When you get right down to it, the secondary collapsed again with a yet another blown coverage that led to an easy touchdown, and special teams failed, with a missed extra point then a failure to recover an onside kick.

Realistically, no one is going to lose their job, at least not immediately. We kept hearing about this vaunted Browns defense but so far, there’s no evidence of that. There’s too much talent on that side of the ball not to be better.

If you have questions or comments for the next Monday Mailbag, please email them to sports@thevwindependent.com.