Morning threat at Crestview ECC resolved

VW independent staff/submitted information

CONVOY — Van Wert County Sheriff Tom Riggenbach and Crestview Local Schools Superintendent Kathy Mollenkopf have announced that the Sheriff’s Office responded to a potential threat at the Crestview Early Childhood Center this morning.

Shortly after 9:33 a.m. the Sheriff’s Office received information that an individual was going to the ECC building to remove his children from the school. The Sheriff’s Office was also advised the individual may be a threat to himself or others. Sheriff’s deputies responded immediately to the situation at the ECC with protective measures at the main building as well.

When the Crestview School Resource Officer arrived at the ECC, he made contact with the reported individual in his vehicle. Sheriff Riggenbach said the person was removed from the property and was taken for a mental health evaluation.

Riggenbach and Mollenkopf stated that established safety protocols were followed and students and staff are safe. According to Riggenbach, the incident remains under investigation and potential criminal charges may be filed.