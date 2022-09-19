Volleyball: Knights win, Lancers fall

VW independent sports

Crestview 3 Kalida 1

KALIDA — It was a total team effort, as Crestview defeated Kalida 25-13, 20-25, 25-15, 25-16 in non-conference volleyball action on Saturday.

Three Knights registered double digit kills in the victory – Laci McCoy (14), Myia Etzler (13) and Adelyn Figley (11). Cali Gregory had 33 assists, eight digs, three aces and three blocks, while Ellie Kline finished with 13 digs and three aces.

Crestview (5-5) will return to action Tuesday at Columbus Grove.

Shawnee 3 Lincolnview 1

LIMA — Shawnee topped Lincolnview 19-25, 25-16, 25-11, 25-15 on Saturday. It was the second straight loss for the Lancers.

Makayla Blankemeyer had nine kills and five blocks for Lincolnview, while Breck Evans had 29 assists and 11 digs.

The Lancers (7-3) will play at Parkway tonight.