Jazz it up!

“I got a fever and the only prescription is more Jazz!” – Dr. Feelgood

Did you know that it’s not “who” you listen to, but rather “what” you listen to that could be the secret to enhanced health? Studies indicate that listening to jazz music has positive health benefits such as reduced stress, improved mental wellness, and better physical health. Read on and discover a new path to wellness. Not to mention that scrambling for Grace Kelly Jazz tickets this Friday night can be counted towards your daily step count.

Jazz Music May Lower Blood Pressure: Between 30-50 percent of adults over the age of 50 are reported to have chronic hypertension or high blood pressure. If left untreated, high blood pressure can lead to a number of dangerous complications, including heart attack, stroke, aneurysms, torn blood vessels, and dementia.

Several types of music, including classical music, upbeat music, and smooth jazz, have been proven to help lower blood pressure by expanding blood vessels — this consequently reduces the likelihood of developing health complications. According to the New Orleans Musicians Clinic, listening to jazz can expand vessels by up to 30 percent. As an added bonus, it can also boost immunoglobulin levels, decreasing the risk of infection. Of course, music alone is not a comprehensive treatment — if you have high blood pressure, it’s important to supplement music therapy with things like proper exercise, regular medical checkups, and a low-salt diet.

Grace Kelly will bring her unique jazz act to the Niswonger Performing Arts Center this Friday night. Photo submitted

Listening to a Jazz Song Stimulates the Brain: Listening to relaxing music is proven to influence your brain waves, resulting in several different cognitive benefits.

Stress relief: Jazz music relaxes the body by activating your alpha brain waves, which helps with reducing anxiety and promoting a calm mind.

Better sleep: Listening to jazz music can activate delta brain waves, which induces better sleep.

Increased creativity: In addition to alpha and delta waves, jazz music can promote your theta brain waves, which encourage higher levels of creativity. Improved memory and mood: According to a study conducted by Johns Hopkins University, listening to jazz can improve your memory, mood, and verbal abilities.

Reduced depression: Studies show that those who listen to jazz or slow music are 25 percent less likely to develop depression.

Jazz May Assist With Chronic Pain Conditions: Similar to how music persuades the brain to reduce stress and promote happiness, it can compel your brain to resist feelings of pain. Studies have shown that those who listen to jazz music experienced a 21 percent decrease in pain — in comparison, non-listeners experienced only a two percent decrease in pain. In addition to chronic, everyday pain, jazz music can help with migraine headaches, stroke recovery, and childbirth post-operative recovery.

Jazz influences our brains and bodies for the better, compelling us to be more creative, less stressed and healthier. You can turn up the Jazz at 7:30 p.m. this Friday night with the Niswonger’s opening Fall act, Grace Kelly! This world-class performer and former child prodigy turned seasoned musician is paving her own path in a genre traditionally dominated by men. Her self-professed “Jazz & Beyond” style is helping cultivate a new generation of jazz enthusiasts. With tickets from $15, you can’t afford to miss this rare opportunity to experience the energizing benefits of Jazz in Van Wert! Learn more at vanwertlive.com.