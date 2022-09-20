County schools to host VW Health Invite

VW independent sports/submitted information

The 44th annual Van Wert Health Cross Country Invitational will be held this Saturday, September 24, at Van Wert Health, 1250 S. Washington St., Van Wert.

This year’s invitational will be tri-hosted by Crestview, Lincolnview and Van Wert. In addition to the host schools, 17 other schools will participate – Ada, Allen East, Anna, Bluffton, Canterbury School (IN), Delphos St. John’s, Elida, Kalida, Minster, Ottawa-Glandorf, Ottoville, Pandora-Gilboa, Parkway, Shawnee, Spencerville, Wayne Trace and Wapakoneta.

The meet will begin with an elementary 1-mile fun run, and the middle school girls’ and varsity girls’ races will follow at 9 and 9:30 a.m. respectively. The middle school boys’ race will begin at 10 a.m. and the varsity boys’ race will begin at 10:45 a.m. An awards ceremony will be held at 11:30 a.m.

Live results can be viewed online at finishtiming.com.