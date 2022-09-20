Nancy E. Lautzenheiser

Nancy E. Lautzenheiser, 69, of Van Wert passed away at 4 a.m. Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at Mercy-St. Rita’s.

She was born on January 12, 1953, in Van Wert to the late Edward and LuVerne (Jones) Kennedy. She married Thomas Lautzenheiser, who survives. Together, they shared many years of memories.

Nancy’s professional life began with working as a respiratory therapist at Van Wert Health, Xenia Hospital and Mt. Carmel Hospital in Columbus as she supported her husband during his undergraduate and medical degree education.

Later, she was the favorite babysitter of many children in the county as she also raised her own daughters. After her own children were in school, she returned to college and received her nursing degree. She worked as a charge nurse at Vancrest Extended Care Facility. In 2007, she began working as a school nurse at Van Wert City Schools where she was known as “Nurse Nancy.” She continued to work at the schools until her illness forced her to discontinue employment at the end of 2016.

Nancy was a born again Christian. Her ultimate desire and goal was the salvation of her husband, children and grandchildren. She was a member of Pleasant View Church, Van Wert County.

Nancy is survived by her husband, Thomas; her children, Michele Lautzenheiser, Jennifer (Jordan) Klutka and Kathryn (Antonio Krayssa) Lautzenheiser; her grandchildren, Noah and Will Klutka and James Krayssa; brothers, James (Mona) Kennedy of Middle Point and Patrick Kennedy of Wisconsin, and a sister in law, Janie Kennedy of Van Wert.

In addition to her parents, Nancy was preceded in death by two brothers, Charles Kennedy and a brother, Michael, who died in infancy.

Memorial services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, September 24, 2022 at Pleasant View Church, 12008 Ohio 49, Ohio City, with a meal to immediately follow. Private burial will take place at a later date at Ridge Cemetery, Middle Point. Visitation will be from 9:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday at the church.

Preferred memorials: the Pregnancy Life Center.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory, Van Wert.