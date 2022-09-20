Random Thoughts: golf, football, more

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

The latest edition of Random Thoughts centers around the first WBL championship of the 2022 fall sports season, the halfway point of the high school football regular season, the expanded playoff format, a balanced offense, the quarterback situation in San Francisco, and the Browns/Jets game.

Congratulations

Congratulations are in order for the Van Wert Cougars golf team for finishing undefeated in the Western Buckeye League. It’s been a season to remember for the Cougars, who will face their league foes this Thursday at the WBL tournament at Northmoor Golf Course.

Halfway home

It doesn’t seem possible, but the first half of high school football’s regular season is over. It flew by and we’ll kick off the second half this Friday night.

All I can say is it should be very interesting down the stretch in the WBL, NWC, GMC and MAC. Some key games to watch: Van Wert at Elida, Defiance at Wapakoneta, Leipsic at Columbus Grove, Leipsic at Allen East, Antwerp at Ayersville, Antwerp at Edgerton, and Coldwater’s last three games, including Marion Local.

WKSD’s Kenny Stabler, WERT’s Scott Alan and yours truly will chat about the first half of the regular season and look to the second half and beyond from 7:05-8 p.m. Wednesday on The High School Huddle, live from Fricker’s in Van Wert, on 99.7FM WKSD.

Too many

I’ve gone on record as saying I’m not a fan of the 16-team per region playoff football format. In my mind, there are teams that simply don’t belong in the postseason with the expanded format.

I’m curious though – what are your thoughts? Do you like it or not like it? What would you change, if anything. Let me know at sports@thevwindependent.com.

Balance

I’m sure I’m not alone but it was nice to see some balance with Ohio State’s offense on Saturday.

The Buckeyes can actually run the ball well when they want to. A balanced attack makes the offense much more potent.

49ers

Given Trey Lance’s season ending broken ankle, I’ll bet the San Francisco 49ers are very happy they held on to Jimmy Garappolo. It’s not like he’s All-Pro, but he’s a more than serviceable quarterback who has experience and knows San Francisco’s offense.

I never understood why they apparently had him on the market in the first place. Why in the world would any team part ways with a veteran like that in favor of an unproven player? The NFL is strange sometimes.

Browns/Jets

I see plenty of people are now blaming Sunday’s Cleveland Browns loss on Nick Chubb. According to them, if Chubb hadn’t scored Cleveland’s final touchdown, the Browns could have run out the clock.

Sorry, but I disagree. A 13-point lead with less than two minutes left should be more than sufficient to win any game. How about the blown coverage? How about the failure to cover an onside kick? How about making Joe Flacco look like the NFL’s best on New York’s final drive? Those things alone are to blame.

Chubb wasn’t the problem.

As always, if you have thoughts or comments on any of the above subjects, feel free to email them to sports@thevwindependent.com.