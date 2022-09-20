Recap: Golf, tennis, soccer, volleyball

VW independent sports

Golf

Van Wert 172 Elida 178

The Cougars teed off for the seniors’ last home match against a 7-1 Elida Bulldog squad at Willow Bend on Monday.

The showdown for the top position was a battle between Van Wert sophomore Keaton Foster and Elida senior Carson Harmon. After three holes, Foster was up one, and after six he was ahead by three strokes. When the first pair was finished, it was Keaton Foster 37 Carson Harmon 39.

Van Wert freshman Griffin McCracken tees off against Elida on Monday. Photo courtesy of Jackie Hernandez

The rest of the team worked hard to beat their counterparts too as Griff McCracken shot a round a 43, followed by two seniors , Blake Bohyer and AJ Proffitt who finished their last home match with a pair of 46’s to beat Elida 172-178. Sam Houg also shot a nice round of 46. TJ Stoller was a solid first pairing and missed his counterpart by two shots.

The Cougars end their regular season 9-0 going into the WBL tournament on Thursday. The tournament will be held at the Northmoor Golf Course in Celina.

Lincolnview 208 Parkway 214 (girls)

At Celina Lynx, Lincolnview defeated Parkway by six strokes, 208-214 on Monday.

Zoey Tracy was the match medalist with a 48. She was followed by Liz Phillips (52), Sydney King (53) and Paige Dunn (55). Parkway was led by Madison Louth, who carded a 50.

Tennis

Van Wert 5 Ayersville 0

The Cougars had no trouble with Ayersville, sweeping to a 5-0 home victory over the Pilots on Monday. It was the second consecutive 5-0 win and it improved Van Wert’s overall record to 6-5 (5-3 WBL).

Grace Lott won at first singles, 6-2, 6-2 over Paula Torrent. The rest of the scores were all 6-0, 6-0 – Zoe Coleman over Peyton Martin at second singles; Sophie Gearhart over Addisyn Hanenkrath at third singles; Livy Quillen and Mandy Burenga over MiKayla Shrieve at first doubles, and Piper Pierce and Ashlyn Jennings over Catrina Doda and Rose Swift at second doubles.

Van Wert will play at Elida today.

Soccer

Lincolnview 1 Ada 1

ADA — Gavin Evans scored Lincolnview’s lone goal and the Lancers and Ada played to a 1-1 tie on Monday.

Lincolnview will play at Continental today.

St. Marys Memorial 10 Van Wert 0 (boys)

The visiting Roughriders scored all 10 of their goals in the first half, while holding the Cougars scoreless on Monday.

Van Wert (0-7-1, 0-4 WBL) will travel to Ottawa-Glandorf on Thursday.

Volleyball scores

Parkway over Lincolnview 25-18, 25-15, 25-16

Wayne Trace over Van Wert 25-21, 25-15, 25-10