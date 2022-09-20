Richard H. ”Dick” Beach

Richard H. “Dick” Beach, 97, of Van Wert, passed away on Monday, September 19, 2022, at the Van Wert Manor Nursing Home.

He was born on October 20, 1924, in Ohio City to Perry Andrew Beach and Lela Louella (Felver) Beach, who both preceded her in death. He married Recie (Ellinger) Beach on April 13, 1947, and she passed away September 26, 2004.

Richard Beach

Dick is survived by two sons, Kevin Beach of Fort Wayne, and Brad Beach of Indianapolis; one daughter, Jackie (Gregory) Taylor of Wapakaneta; four grandchildren, Jeff (Joi) Beach, Denise Beach, Cindy (Joshua) Boggs and Ryan Taylor; four great-grandchildren, Kanan Flynn, Z Z Beach Flynn, Caleb Boggs, and Nate Boggs; two sisters-in-law, Patricia Beach and Pauline Ellinger; a brother-in-law, Herb McConn, and two special children, Danny and Cheryl.

Dick was a member of the Ohio City Community Church of God and a 1942 graduate of Ohio City-Liberty High School. He was a World War II veteran of the U. S. Army and was a prisoner of war in German prison and work camps for six months before they were liberated. He earned the Bronze Star, Purple Heart and the French Legion d’Honneur. Dick had worked at his father’s grocery store in Ohio City, the Walled Lake Door Company, and retired from Aeroquip in Van Wert. He was also a member of the Harvey Lewis Post 346 of the American Legion, Ohio City and Shane Lodge 377, F. & A.M.

Dick was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Clifford Perry Beach and Clarence Franklin “Bub”Beach; and two sisters, Sarah “Sally” McConn and Lois L. Williams.

Visitation will be held from 3-7 p.m. Thursday, September 22, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home, Van Wert. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Friday, September 23, at the funeral home with Pastor Randy Bevington officiating. Burial will take place at Woodlawn Cemetery, Ohio City, where military rites will be conducted by Harvey Lewis Post 346 of the American Legion.

Preferred memorials: the Ohio City Community Church or Harvey Lewis Post 346 of the American Legion.

Online condolences may be expressed on the Tribute Wall at cowanfuneralhome.com.