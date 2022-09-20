Stuff the Truck…

“Stuff the Truck” was held at Walmart and Chief Supermarket this past weekend, and 10,016 food items and $2,057.71 were collected with help from many volunteers, including Vantage Career Center criminal justice students, Vantage Career Center Early Childhood students, CERT, Highway Patrol, Van Wert Sheriff Department, United Way Board Members and others. The event was the kickoff to the Vantage Day of Caring, which is set for Friday, September 30. Many local schools will be accepting donations, and the public will also be able to donate anytime until September 30 when the barrels are picked up and sorted at the event. Non-perishable food items like canned meat, peanut butter and mac and cheese to barrels at First Bank of Berne, First Financial Bank (Shannon St.), Flagstar Bank, Citizens National Bank, the Well Nutrition, or the United Way Office. Photos submitted