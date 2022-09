Blood drive scheduled for September 30

Submitted information

The annual Vantage Day of Caring Red Cross blood drive will be held at Trinity Friends Church, Van Wert, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, September 30, with a goal of 131 units of blood.

To schedule a blood donation appointment, call 1-800-RED-CROSS or go to redcrossblood.org and use sponsor code “vwdoc”.