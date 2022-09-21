Crestview Homecoming Court…

The 2022 Crestview Homecoming Court will be presented at 6:30 p.m. this Friday prior to the football game against Bluffton. Members of the court are (first row, left to right) freshman attendant Emily Litchle; senior queen candidates Olivia Heckler, Kaylee Parrish, and Macy Kulwicki; junior attendant Cali Gregory, and sophomore attendant Nevaeh Ross. Second row, left to right: freshman Jace Wehner; senior king candidates Mason Speith, Nasir Easterling and Carson Hunter, and junior Isaac Kline. Not pictured is sophomore Bryson Penix. The annual homecoming parade will begin at 7 p.m. tonight and will go from the school parking lot to Edgewood Park where a community bonfire will be held. The homecoming dance for all high school students will take place Saturday evening at the school. Photo submitted