Donations and volunteers sought for downtown display

Fountain Park will once again light up the holiday season with all sorts of crowd pleasing decorations. VW independent file photo

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

Is it too early to talk about the holidays, Thanksgiving through New Year’s Day? Not when you’re planning ahead for a popular holiday display at Fountain Park in downtown Van Wert.

2022 Christmas at Fountain Park is a collaborative effort presented by the Van Wert Service Club, the Optimist Club of Van Wert, Main Street Van Wert and the Van Wert Parks Department.

The display, which typically features dozens of seasonal decorations, will make its debut during a special opening night ceremony on Wednesday, November 23, and will be available for everyone to enjoy through New Year’s Day.

In order to continue the event each holiday season, the group needs partner donors. Funds raised help with opening night expenses, upkeep and quality larger display purchases.

Sponsor levels are as follows:

Silver sponsorship: $10-$100

Gold sponsorship: $101-$499

Platinum sponsorship: $500 and higher

Donors will be recognized on social media throughout the holiday season as well as in the park. Donations must be received by October 31 in order to be included on the display banner in the park. Financial contributions may be mailed to P.O. Box 343, Van Wert, 45891, with checks made payable to “Holiday at Home.” Donors may contact Breanne Sudduth at bsudduth@eisenhauermfg.com or Optimist Club member Thaison Leaser at thaison.leaser@edwardjones.com for invoices and/or W-9 paperwork.

The group is also seeking volunteers with setup and decorating. Volunteer groups will be recognized on social media. Setup dates and times are as follows:

Saturdays, November 5, 12, and 19 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sundays, November 6, 13, and 20 from 1-5 p.m.

Teardown is scheduled for Monday, January 2, from 9 a.m. until complete.