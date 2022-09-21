He’s a hero!

The Convoy Fire and EMS recently presented Avery Beckham with a Certificate of Appreciation for his bravery and heroism. Avery was able to make a call to 911 and get the needed help for his mother in time of a medical emergency. The 911 dispatcher asked Avery for the information needed and he gave her the answers that were needed to get the EMS squad dispatched to his family’s residence in Convoy. Avery is a student in the special needs class at Crestview High School. Presenting the certificate to Avery is Fire Chief Gary Kreischer. Photo submitted