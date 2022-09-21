ODJFS: local jobless rate remains low

VW independent staff

COLUMBUS — Once again, Van Wert County’s neighbor to the south, Mercer County, had Ohio’s lowest monthly unemployment rate.

Figures released on Tuesday by the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services show Mercer County’s August unemployment rate was 2.8 percent, which tied Holmes County for lowest among all 88 counties. Putnam County was right behind at 2.9 percent, while Auglaize County tied Delaware County for sixth lowest, at 3.3 percent.

Van Wert County, along with Williams, Wayne, Madison and Union counties tied for the seventh lowest jobless rate in August, 3.4 percent. Van Wert County’s rate was unchanged from July.

This ODJFS map shows unemployment rates in all 88 Ohio counties.

At 3.5 percent, Paulding County came in 14th on the list. Allen County had the 35th highest rate, 4.5 percent.

Monroe County, in southeast Ohio, had the state’s highest unemployment rate last month, 6.5 percent, followed closely by Marion County (6.4 percent), then Jefferson County (6.2 percent), Meigs County (6.0 percent) and Noble County (5.8 percent).

Overall, unemployment rates from July to August increased in 38 counties, decreased in 23 counties, and remained unchanged in 27 counties.

The statewide unemployment rate in August was 4.0 percent.