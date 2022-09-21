Preview: 3-2 Bluffton at 3-2 Crestview

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

CONVOY — Just two more home games remain on the regular season schedule for Crestview and the Knights hope to right the ship against a pair of challenging opponents – Bluffton in this Friday’s homecoming game, then Columbus Grove the following Friday.

After a 3-0 start, Crestview has dropped the last two games, including a 21-7 loss at Delphos Jefferson last Friday, putting the Knights at 0-2 in the Northwest Conference. Now, with the second half of the regular season here, head coach James Lautzenheiser said it’s time to refocus.

Running back Isaac Kline leads Crestview’s rushing attack. Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent

“When we met with our team on Saturday morning to discuss the loss at Delphos Jefferson, we discussed our plan for moving forward this week against Bluffton,” Lautzenheiser said. “We knew that we needed to be more physical at the point of the attack, in all three phases of the game and that we needed a strong week of practice in order to secure our first league win this Friday night.”

Bluffton (3-2, 2-0 NWC) has won two straight, including 31-7 over Ada last Friday. Under new starting quarterback Garret Bogart, who replaced four year starter Nate Schaadt in the triple option system, the Pirates are averaging 36 points and 334 yards per game. The ground game is averaging 195 yards per outing with the rest coming through the air.

“Our team has done a good job at improving from one week to the next,” hear coach Jeff Richards said. “We are very young, and some of our inexperienced players have had to grow up quickly. Turnovers have been a problem for us at times, however that has been improving as well.”

Running back Landon Worcester leads the team in rushing (55-321, five touchdowns), while Gavin Bogart has 273 yards and four touchdowns on just 14 carries, including an 80-yard touchdown run. Braeden Jordan has nine receptions for 205 yards and a pair of touchdowns while Hayden Dearth has 10 catches for 165 yards and three touchdowns.

Defensively, the Pirates have given up some yards and points, allowing 326 total yards and 24 points per game. Worcester leads the team with 62 tackles.

“Bluffton is no pushover,” Lautzenheiser said. “They want to run the ball down your throat and they want to be physical on defense. They have the athletes to exploit the edges of your defense, and they have the ability to stop your run game if you do not rise to the challenge.”

“Crestview is a well coached team who always comes ready to play,” Richards said. “We will need to play very disciplined against them. They have good size up front and a talented group of skill players.”

After five weeks of play, Crestview quarterback Carson Hunter has completed 57-of-109 passes for 759 yards, seven touchdowns and five interceptions. Kellin Putman (14-336, four touchdowns) continues to lead the team in receptions and receiving yards, while Beau Eggleston has 11 catches for 140 yards. Isaac Kline leads the ground attack (78-389, four touchdowns), and Bryson Penix has added 186 yards and a touchdown on 31 carries. Wesyn Ludwig leads the Knights in tackles with 44, with Kline right behind at 43.

The Knights have won five straight against Bluffton, including 21-14 in 2021.

“Last year we rallied at Bluffton and pulled ahead in the second half in a game that featured a lot of young faces filling in for key players that were injured,” Lautzenheiser said. “We need to get back on track with executing the ‘little things’ in practice and in the game. When that happens, we’ll enjoy more success on Friday nights.”